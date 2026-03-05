Occupiers attacked three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region 40 times: two people wounded. PHOTO

On 5 March, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol, Kamianske and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times with drones, artillery and aerial bombs, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Myrove, Pokrovske, Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka were under attack. Transport infrastructure, nearly two dozen private houses and farm buildings, four high-rise buildings, an agricultural company and cars were damaged.

Two men, aged 41 and 70, were injured as a result of the attacks. One of them was hospitalised in a moderate condition.

Read more: Russians attacked railway infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region: electric locomotive driver and his assistant wounded

Kamianske and Synelnykove districts

Transport infrastructure has been destroyed in Verkhivtseve, Kamianske district.

In the Mezhova community in the Synelnykove district, an apartment building was damaged.

See more: Enemy launched massive attack on Kryvyi Rih, striking emergency services in Synelnykove district (updated). PHOTOS