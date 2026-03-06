Two people killed in Russian strikes on Kharkiv region

Two people were killed in Russian attacks on the Kharkiv region.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Aftermath of enemy attacks

According to the investigation, at about 1:00 p.m. on 6 March, an enemy FPV drone struck the village of Zemlianky in Chuhuiv district. A 70-year-old man was killed.

Also, at about 4:30 p.m., a Russian UAV (preliminarily identified as a Gerbera-type drone), attacked the village of Kamiana Yaruga in Chuhuiv district. Houses and outbuildings were damaged. No information on casualties was received.

It was also established that at about 10:20 on 5 March, a drone struck the settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kupiansk district. A 65-year-old man was killed.

Pre-trial investigations have been launched into the commission of war crimes under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Read more: Russia attacked Kupiansk and Bohodukhiv districts: two women killed