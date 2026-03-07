Entire podium is Ukrainian: Ukraine wins 3 more medals at 2026 Paralympics. PHOTOS

After a strong start on the first day of competition at the 2026 Paralympics, Ukraine won three more medals.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Sports Committee for the Disabled of Ukraine, Paralympic Committee.

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New triumph

"A brilliant finish for Ukraine on the first day of the 2026 Paralympics: the entire podium is Ukrainian!

In the men's biathlon (7.5 km sprint), standing class (visual impairment):

Kazyk Oleksandr (Vinnytsia region) - leader Kucheriavyi Serhii (Vinnytsia region),

Yaroslav Reshetynskyi (Kyiv) - leader Dmytro Drahun (Kyiv)

Anatolii Kovalevskyi (Kyiv) - leader Oleksandr Mukhshyn (Sumy region)," the statement said.

Read more: Austria, Britain and Romania to join boycott of Paralympics opening ceremony, — Sybiha









So, our team has now won a total of 3 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals!

What preceded this?

As reported, Ukraine won two gold medals and one bronze medal at the start of the 2026 Paralympics.