Austria, Britain and Romania to join boycott of Paralympics opening ceremony, — Sybiha

Austria, Romania, and the United Kingdom have joined the boycott of the Paralympic Games opening ceremony due to the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes. Their representatives will not be present at the event.

This was announced on social media by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.

14 countries and the EU will boycott the ceremony

Austria, Romania, and the United Kingdom have confirmed that their officials will not attend the opening ceremony of the 2026 Paralympic Games. Already 14 countries and the EU have refused to participate in this event, at which the International Paralympic Committee has allowed Russia and Belarus to wave their bloodstained flags. And this number is growing," the minister said.

Read more: Croatia will join boycott of opening ceremony of 2026 Paralympics, - Minister of Tourism and Sports Glavina

Sybiha noted that Russian and Belarusian state symbols at competitions are "not just flags—they are symbols of an aggressive war in which at least 650 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have been killed, 800 sports facilities have been damaged, and hundreds of thousands of war crimes have been committed."

"We strongly urge all countries to refrain from sending officials to this ceremony. Say 'no' to military propaganda and the whitewashing of war crimes through sport," added the head of the foreign ministry.

What preceded it?