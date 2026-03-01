Croatia will join boycott of opening ceremony of 2026 Paralympics, - Minister of Tourism and Sports Glavina

Representatives of the Croatian government will not participate in the opening ceremony of the 2026 Paralympic Games in Italy due to the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes under their flags.

This was announced by Croatian Minister of Tourism and Sports Tonči Glavina, according to Censor.NET.

Boycott of the opening ceremony

"As a sign of solidarity with Ukraine, the Croatian government has decided that government representatives will not participate in the opening ceremony of the Winter Paralympic Games, given that Paralympians from Russia and Belarus are allowed to compete under their national symbols," the statement said.

The participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus is unacceptable

He stressed that the participation of athletes under the national symbols of a country that has been committing aggression for years and threatening the sovereignty and territory of Ukraine, international law, and the fundamental values of the EU violates all Olympic and Paralympic ideals, as well as those who support them, and is absolutely unacceptable.

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