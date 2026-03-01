Croatia will join boycott of opening ceremony of 2026 Paralympics, - Minister of Tourism and Sports Glavina
Representatives of the Croatian government will not participate in the opening ceremony of the 2026 Paralympic Games in Italy due to the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes under their flags.
This was announced by Croatian Minister of Tourism and Sports Tonči Glavina, according to Censor.NET.
Boycott of the opening ceremony
"As a sign of solidarity with Ukraine, the Croatian government has decided that government representatives will not participate in the opening ceremony of the Winter Paralympic Games, given that Paralympians from Russia and Belarus are allowed to compete under their national symbols," the statement said.
The participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus is unacceptable
He stressed that the participation of athletes under the national symbols of a country that has been committing aggression for years and threatening the sovereignty and territory of Ukraine, international law, and the fundamental values of the EU violates all Olympic and Paralympic ideals, as well as those who support them, and is absolutely unacceptable.
What preceded it?
- The International Paralympic Committee has allowed some athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in the 2026 Winter Paralympics under their national flags.
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The National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine has announced that due to the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus, the Ukrainian delegation will not take part in the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.
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The Estonian Paralympic Committee (EPC) and the country's Ministry of Culture have declined to participate in the official ceremonies of the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Milan and Cortina.
- Ukraine canceled the broadcast of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games after representatives of Russia and Belarus were allowed to participate under their flags.
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