Trump on negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Hatred between them is so great that it is difficult for them to reach agreement

US President Donald Trump said that mutual hatred between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin makes reaching a peace agreement "very difficult."

He said this at the Shield of America summit in Doral, Florida, according to Censor.NET.

Trump on hatred between the parties

According to him, negotiations repeatedly came close to achieving their goal, but each time one of the parties "backed down."

Read more: Zelenskyy is obstacle to peace deal with Russia. He’s got even less "cards" – Trump

"The hatred is so great that it is very difficult for them to reach an agreement. Very difficult. So let's see what happens, but... we have been close to the goal many times, but then one or the other backed down. They are losing people. It doesn't really affect us much because we are separated by an ocean. I am doing this as a service to Europe and as a service to life itself," said the US president.

Other statements by Trump regarding negotiations