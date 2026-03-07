Hungarian opposition leader Magyar said that Orbán invited Russian agents to country to influence elections

The leader of the Hungarian opposition party Tisa, Péter Magyar, accused Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán of inviting representatives of Russian military intelligence to the country to influence the results of the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The Hungarian politician wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

"Orbán invited the Russians"

"Since the days of János Kádár (a puppet of the USSR after the Hungarian Revolution of 1956, - ed.), Viktor Orbán was the first to invite Russians to our country. According to information from several sources, representatives of Russian military intelligence arrived in Budapest a few weeks ago with the aim and task of influencing the results of the Hungarian elections. They did the same thing earlier in Moldova," Magyar said.

The politician said that this was "an absolutely unprecedented case where a government on the verge of collapse is trying to influence the Hungarian elections through external intervention in its favor."

He called on Orbán to "immediately cease these actions and expel from Hungary the Russian secret agents who arrived under diplomatic cover."

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Madjar's demands

Magyar also demands that the National Security Committee be convened and informed of this.

"As the future head of government, I demand immediate information about what information the Hungarian government has received from the services of allied countries about Russia's interference and why it has not yet taken action in response to these unprecedented actions by Russia. Hungary needs leadership that will not expose the country to any threat from the East, whether from Putin or Zelensky," said the Hungarian opposition politician.

He added that "it is in Hungary's interest to remain a stable, predictable partner that allies consider reliable."

It should be noted that parliamentary elections in Hungary are scheduled to take place on April 12, 2026.