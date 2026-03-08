Russia is trying to restore Starobeshivska Thermal Power Plant in occupied Donetsk region, — NRC

The so-called management of the Starobeshivska Thermal Power Plant in the occupied Donetsk region has begun mass recruitment of employees.

This was reported by sources at the National Resistance Center, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

As noted, the HR department of JSC Infrastructure Projects is distributing announcements among the occupation structures about staff expansion: they are looking for welders, gas cutters, machinists, drivers, and mechanics. Candidates are promised high salaries, free meals, transportation, and a full social package.

Read more: Launcher of S-400 Triumf SAM system, Pantsir-S1, BM-21 Grad MLRS and enemy concentration areas in temporarily occupied territories hit – General Staff

More about TPP

Starobeshivska Thermal Power Plant is one of the key power plants in the occupied part of the Donetsk region. Its installed capacity is about 2,300 MW, and its actual generation before the war exceeded 1,400 MW. At the same time, the station has been damaged several times during the war. Particularly significant strikes on the energy infrastructure in this area were recorded in 2025.

In addition, Starobeshivska TPP is connected to key transmission lines that supply the Donetsk-Makiivka-Khartsyzsk-Yasinuvata energy hub. Through these substations, electricity is supplied not only to residential areas, but also to important infrastructure, in particular railway junctions and industrial enterprises that provide logistics and support the functioning of military facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.