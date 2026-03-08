Russia has been massively attacking Naftogaz gas production facilities in Poltava region for two days: number of critical facilities have been shut down

For the second day in a row, Russia has been launching massive attacks on gas production facilities belonging to the Naftogaz Group in the Poltava region using drones.

This was reported by Naftogaz, according to Censor.NET.

A number of critical facilities have been shut down

As noted, due to the shelling, the operation of a number of critical infrastructure facilities has been suspended. Damage and losses have been recorded. There are no casualties.

Elimination of consequences

"The company's specialists are working with the State Emergency Service to eliminate the consequences. Damage assessment is ongoing," said Serhii Koretskyi, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

The company also recalled that 312 employees of the Naftogaz Group have been killed by Russians since the start of the full-scale war.

Read more: Russia attacked Naftogaz’s gas production facility in Kharkiv region overnight: depressurisation occurred