Explosion near US embassy in Oslo may have been terrorist attack, — Norwegian police

Norwegian police said that the explosion near the US embassy in Oslo on the night of March 8 could have been a terrorist attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to BBC.

The explosion could have been a terrorist attack

"One hypothesis is that this is a terrorist act, but we are not entirely sure about that," said Frode Larsen, head of the joint police investigation and intelligence unit.

According to him, law enforcement officials do not rule out other causes of the explosion.

The Norwegian government says it is in contact with American diplomats. An investigation is currently underway. American diplomats have not yet commented on the situation.

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No casualties

It is reported that the US embassy suffered minor damage. No one was injured in the incident.

What preceded it

Earlier it was reported that on the night of March 8, an explosion occurred near the US Embassy building in Oslo, Norway.