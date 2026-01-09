Gulf countries must respond to Russian attack, which damaged Qatari embassy, - Sybiha. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on the Gulf countries to respond to Russia's night-time strike, which damaged the premises of the Qatari embassy in Kyiv.

Sybiga wrote about this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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"Russia's night-time strike on Kyiv damaged the premises of a foreign diplomatic mission, the Qatari embassy in Ukraine. The Russian strike is a gross violation of the Vienna Convention and a reminder that Russia's cruelty knows no bounds," he wrote.

Sibiga stressed that Ukraine is ready to provide all necessary assistance to its Qatari colleagues.

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"We call on the Gulf countries to respond through diplomatic channels and publicly to Russia's irresponsible and dangerous actions," the foreign minister added.

Consequences of the attack

The minister also showed the damage to the Qatari embassy.







What preceded it?