Witkoff stated that he asked Russia not to provide intelligence data to Iran

US Special Representative Steve Witkoff said he had asked Moscow not to provide Iran with intelligence data.

He said this during a conversation with journalists aboard the presidential plane, according to Censor.NET.

Vitkoff appealed to Russians

When asked whether he believes Russia is sharing intelligence with Iran, Witkoff said, "I hope not."

The journalist then asked Witkoff whether he had told the Russians not to send intelligence and other assistance to the Iranians.

"I said that very emphatically," Trump's special representative replied.

What preceded it?