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Witkoff stated that he asked Russia not to provide intelligence data to Iran
US Special Representative Steve Witkoff said he had asked Moscow not to provide Iran with intelligence data.
He said this during a conversation with journalists aboard the presidential plane, according to Censor.NET.
Vitkoff appealed to Russians
When asked whether he believes Russia is sharing intelligence with Iran, Witkoff said, "I hope not."
The journalist then asked Witkoff whether he had told the Russians not to send intelligence and other assistance to the Iranians.
"I said that very emphatically," Trump's special representative replied.
What preceded it?
- The day before, The Washington Post reported that Russia was providing Iran with information on targets for strikes against US forces in the Middle East.
- The White House has stated that the United States is not concerned that Russia may be providing Iran with intelligence data for strikes against American troops in the Middle East.
- In turn, US President Donald Trump reacted sharply to journalists' questions about reports that Russia had passed intelligence data to Iran for attacks on American military personnel.
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