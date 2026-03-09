Enemy has advanced near Udachne in Pokrovsk direction, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces are advancing near Udachne in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Enemy advances
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Udachne (Pokrovsk district)," the report says.
What preceded
- On the evening of 7 March, it was reported that Russian occupation forces were advancing in Sumy region.
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