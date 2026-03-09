Enemy has advanced near Udachne in Pokrovsk direction, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing near Udachne in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Enemy advances

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Udachne (Pokrovsk district)," the report says.

What preceded

On the evening of 7 March, it was reported that Russian occupation forces were advancing in Sumy region.

Read more: Enemy advances in two settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions – DeepState. MAPS