Ukraine has sent interceptors and experts to protect US bases in Jordan, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukrainian interceptor drones and a team of experts are already on their way to help protect American military bases in Jordan.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy made this statement in an interview with The New York Times.

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It is noted that on 5 March, the United States requested assistance.

"We reacted immediately. I said, yes, of course, we will send our experts." Zelensky said on the evening of 6 March.

He added that on the same day, the Ukrainian team left for the Middle East.

The president said he wants to help the countries of the Middle East, but also has to balance these requests with Ukraine's domestic needs. He noted that some Middle Eastern countries have "very strong relations with Russia."

Read more: Ukrainian interceptor experts will be in Middle East next week, — Zelenskyy

"That’s why I said, Look, so maybe they can speak with Russians and Russians will make a pause. In this case, of course, we can help the Middle East to defend them," Zelenskyy said.

What preceded this?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is receiving requests from Middle Eastern countries to share its experience in countering Iranian kamikaze drone attacks. In particular, such signals came from partners after drone attacks on civilian targets in the region.

Ukraine can provide expert assistance to Middle Eastern countries in combating "Shahed" drones in exchange for missiles for Patriot air defence systems.

Read more: US and Qatar want to buy Ukrainian drones to shoot down "shaheds," - Reuters