Enemy is focusing its efforts on attempts to advance in Udachne area and is bringing in reserves, - "East" Operational Command

The situation in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration remains difficult. There are signs that the enemy is preparing to intensify offensive operations using accumulated reserves.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the "East" Operational Command.

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As noted, the enemy is increasing the number of air strikes and the use of other firepower.

Battles for Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad

The Russians are trying to take complete control of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding certain positions on the northern outskirts of these settlements.

"The enemy is also focusing its efforts on attempts to advance in the area of the settlement of Udachne, bringing in additional reserves," the report says.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are countering the enemy's intentions and repelling enemy assaults. In particular, enhanced aerial reconnaissance is being conducted, additional mining of likely enemy advance routes and blocking of enemy logistics is being carried out, and search and strike operations are being conducted systematically.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Udachne in Pokrovsk direction, - DeepState. MAP

Elimination of Russian troops

According to the "East" Operational-Tactical Group, drone units, artillery, and aviation are currently actively engaged. Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

Overall, the occupiers' losses remain the highest in the "East" Operational-Tactical Group's area of responsibility, with 295 invaders killed over the past day.

In addition, 1,917 UAVs of various types were destroyed, and 131 other weapons and equipment were destroyed or damaged.

The defense forces are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry, but also drone operators. Over the past day, 68 Russian UAV control points were destroyed.

Watch more: Significant part of Hryshyne has been destroyed, intense fighting continues, - 7th Corps of Airborne Forces. VIDEO