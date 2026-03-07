Significant part of Hryshyne has been destroyed, intense fighting continues, - 7th Corps of Airborne Forces. VIDEO

Intense fighting continues in the area of the village of Hryshyne, northwest of Pokrovske. The enemy continues to attempt infiltration in small groups and is trying to advance from the eastern part of the village to the central part.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Forces.

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The occupiers are pressing forward, seeking to gain a foothold in the built-up area and advance further into the village.

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There are still civilians in Hryshyne

At the same time, despite the difficult security situation, civilians remain in Hryshyne.

Servicemen of the 155th separate mechanised brigade in the area of responsibility of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Forces showed a video with footage of what "life" looks like now in Hryshyne, a place of key Russian pressure in the Pokrovsk direction.

There is widespread destruction

"A significant part of the village has been destroyed as a result of hostilities. In some areas, the enemy is trying to hide among the ruins of buildings and use them as cover, while in others, ordinary people are living close to the front line," the report says.

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