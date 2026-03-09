Defense forces control part of Huliaipole. Russia is trying to capture city, - Voloshyn

Defense forces control part of Huliaipole, despite attempts by Russian troops to surround the city and mine the territory.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the air of the ""Suspilne"" TV channel by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

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He noted that the enemy's main activity is concentrated near the city itself and the surrounding areas.

Tense situation in the Huliaipole direction

The enemy is trying to encircle the city from the south and advance to Zaliznychne, where about 15-20 combat clashes are recorded daily. To the west, the enemy is trying to advance to the village of Charivne via Myrne, where active fighting is also taking place.

Voloshyn added that the Defense Forces are holding part of Huliaipole, but the enemy has mined the territory to make counterattacks more difficult. In addition, the occupiers are trying to bypass the city from the north, operating near the settlements of Zelene and Dobropillia, seeking to reach the border of the Haichur River and drive Ukrainian units out of the city.

Read more: Part of Huliaipole is under the control of Russian troops, - Southern Defence Forces

According to Voloshyn, the enemy is actively using aviation and striking with guided air bombs, increasing pressure on the defensive positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

What preceded it?

Previously, the commander of the First Separate Assault Regiment, Dmytro (Perun) Filatov, stated that at this point, Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region was "almost occupied." However, as he assured the military, this is part of the overall plan.

On March 9, analysts from the DeepState project reported that Russian troops were advancing in the Huliaipole direction.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near Rivnopillia and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia - DeepState. MAP