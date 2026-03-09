Attack by group of civilians on TCR servicemen’s vehicle in Volyn: identities of attackers established – Prosecutor General’s Office

A group of civilians attacked a vehicle carrying Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) servicemen and forcibly took away a military-liable man in the Volyn region.

The Office of the Prosecutor General told Censor.NET this.

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What is known?

The incident occurred near the village of Karasyn in Kamin-Kashyrskyi district on 8 March.

TCR and SS servicemen were transporting a military-liable man who had been evading service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At that moment, the service vehicle was caught up with by civilians in several vehicles, who then blocked its movement.

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The attackers smashed the window of the servicemen’s vehicle, inflicted bodily injuries on a TCR and SS serviceman, and pulled from the vehicle the man who was subject to conscription.

The identities of the attackers have now been established. All circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

Criminal proceedings have been opened over obstruction by a group of persons of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period (Part 1, Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

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Background

Earlier, the TCR and SS in the Volyn region reported that a group of civilians had forcibly taken away a military-liable man who was being transported to the territorial center.

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