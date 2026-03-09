Enemy is active near Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka and Sviatopetrivka in Zaporizhzhia region – DeepState

The Defense Forces continue clearing operations at the junction of the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known

As noted, Ukrainian troops continue operating along the section from the Ternove to Solodke. In particular, active fighting for the village of Berezove is ongoing.

In other areas, search-and-strike operations are being carried out against enemy infantry and equipment providing reinforcements to the infantry or handling logistics, including in the rear.

In addition, Ukrainian troops report a large number of enemy infantry that is not only trying to hold the occupied section but is also attempting to infiltrate deeper into the territory.

Read more: Defense forces control part of Huliaipole. Russia is trying to capture city, - Voloshyn

Situation around Huliaipole

DeepState notes that the situation in the Huliaipole area is not successful.

"The enemy has practically occupied the town, is pulling a large number of infantry there, deploying additional forces, and is actively operating deeper in the territory, in particular near Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka and Sviatopetrivka," the statement says.

Read more: Enemy advances in two settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions – DeepState. MAPS