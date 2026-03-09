Russia attacks Ukraine with drones on night of 9 March, — Air Force

On the evening of March 9, Russian drones continue to attack Ukrainian cities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Movement of enemy drones

At 17:00 - Reports of KABs in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

Updated information

At 18:56 - The Ukrainian Air Force reports the movement of strike UAVs:

Kharkiv region: UAVs in the direction of Kharkiv, Valok, and Staryi Merchik.

Sumy region: UAVs heading for Sumy and Novhorod-Siverskyi (Chernihiv region).

Read more: Russian forces strike Sumy region energy infrastructure: power disruptions possible in two districts

At 19:37 - A group of UAVs from the Black Sea is heading for Odesa.

At 19:41 - UAV flying over the Kherson region in the direction of the Mykolaiv region.

During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!