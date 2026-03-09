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Russia attacks Ukraine with drones on night of 9 March, — Air Force
On the evening of March 9, Russian drones continue to attack Ukrainian cities.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Movement of enemy drones
At 17:00 - Reports of KABs in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.
Updated information
At 18:56 - The Ukrainian Air Force reports the movement of strike UAVs:
- Kharkiv region: UAVs in the direction of Kharkiv, Valok, and Staryi Merchik.
- Sumy region: UAVs heading for Sumy and Novhorod-Siverskyi (Chernihiv region).
At 19:37 - A group of UAVs from the Black Sea is heading for Odesa.
At 19:41 - UAV flying over the Kherson region in the direction of the Mykolaiv region.
During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!
- Earlier it was reported that over the past day, Russian troops struck settlements in the Kherson region, resulting in injuries.
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