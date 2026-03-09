Winners of 2026 Shevchenko Prize announced. LIST

The winners of the 2026 Shevchenko Prize have been announced. The award ceremony took place on March 9, Taras Shevchenko’s birthday.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Presidential Decree No. 220/2026 signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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Winners of the 2026 Shevchenko Prize

The 2026 Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine was awarded to:

AVRAMENKO Olesia Oleksandrivna, art historian — for popular science works on art history from the author’s Accent series — the three books Bilokur, Prykhodko, Tistol;

BELIANSKYI Pavlo Mykolaiovych, writer — for the novel You Can’t Fight, You Can’t Retreat;

BILYK Nazar Mykolaiovych, sculptor — for the Memorial to Ukrainian Intelligence Officers and the sculpture series Disturbed Space and Alloy;

HAUK Tetiana Andriivna, HROZOVSKA Olena Olehivna, KULIVNYK Mykhailo Oleksandrovych, LISOVA Kateryna Oleksandrivna, exhibition curators, and PODOLTSEVA Daria Oleksandrivna, exhibition designer — for the exhibition project Alla Horska. Boryviter;

HROM Olena Mykolaivna, photographic artist — for the photo project Stolen Spring;

DMITRIIEVA Oksana Fedorivna, director — for the productions Vertep and Giraffe Mons at the V.A. Afanasiev Kharkiv State Academic Puppet Theatre, The Tempest at the Maria Zankovetska National Academic Ukrainian Drama Theatre, and Medea at the Ivan Franko Ivano-Frankivsk National Academic Drama Theatre;

KRYSHTOPA Oleh Serhiiovych, journalist — for the documentary novel Radio Aphrodite;

MATSIYEVSKYI Ihor Yaroslavovych, master of artistic glass — for the art project Born in Fire;

OSTRIKOV Pavlo Vladyslavovych, director and screenwriter — for the film You Are Space;

SAKHARUK Valerii Serhiiovych, curator — for the cultural and artistic project 30x30. Contemporary Ukrainian Art;

TKACH Yuliia Serhiivna, conductor — for the media project One Step from Victory, the art cycles Figures and Meeting of Epochs, concert programmes and archival recordings from 2020–2025;

TRYMBACH Serhii Vasylovych, film scholar — for the book Ivan Mykolaichuk. Mysteries of Fate;

SHCHERBAK Yurii Mykolaiovych, writer — for the book of summations and prophecies Dead Memory. Voices and Cries.

"To establish for 2026 the amount of the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine at 484,480 hryvnias each," the presidential decree says.

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More about the prize

The Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine is the highest creative distinction in Ukraine for a significant contribution to the development of culture and art. It was established in 1961.

The National Prize was established to honor the most outstanding works of literature and art, publicism and journalism, which constitute the highest spiritual heritage of the Ukrainian people, affirm high humanistic ideals, enrich the people’s historical memory, national consciousness and identity, and are aimed at state-building and the democratization of Ukrainian society.

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