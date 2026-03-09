122 combat engagements recorded on front line: most in Huliaipole direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of Monday, March 9, there have been 122 combat engagements on the front line.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s update as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET informs.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out two missile strikes using three missiles, conducted 61 airstrikes, dropped 151 guided aerial bombs, deployed 3,447 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2,849 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Situation in the north

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out four airstrikes today, dropping eight aerial bombs, and conducted 104 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including four using multiple launch rocket systems.

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders twice toward the settlement of Lyman.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked twice toward the settlement of Novoplatonivka. Combat engagements are ongoing.

Read more: 47 combat engagements took place on front. Enemy most active in three directions – General Staff

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled five attacks by occupiers toward the settlements of Stavky, Lyman, Drobyshcheve and in the area of Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried 11 times to advance toward Riznykivka and in the areas of the settlements of Zakytne, Platonivka and Fedorivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked once near Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 13 times today near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks. Occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Molodetske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka and toward Novooleksandrivka. Two attacks are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 41 occupiers were eliminated in this direction today and 10 were wounded. One artillery system, six pieces of special equipment, one ammunition depot and one vehicle were destroyed. Three tanks, three artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, five vehicles and six enemy shelters were damaged. A total of 152 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced five times near the settlements of Ivanivka, Dobropillia, Ternove, Berezove and Nove Zaporizhzhia. One combat engagement is ongoing. The enemy also carried out airstrikes near Kolomiitsi, Chornenkove, Pysantsi, Havrylivka and Orly.

Watch more: ATACMS and SCALP missiles hit storage and launch site of "Shaheds" at Donetsk airport, - General Staff. VIDEO

Situation in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 28 attacks took place near Myrne, Luhivske, Huliaipole and toward the settlements of Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Staroukrainka, Zelene and Olenokostiantynivka. The Defense Forces are holding off the pressure, with 24 attacks already repelled. The enemy carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Pryluka, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Lisne, Kopani, Dolynka, Hirke and Charivne.

near Myrne, Luhivske, Huliaipole and toward the settlements of Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Staroukrainka, Zelene and Olenokostiantynivka. The Defense Forces are holding off the pressure, with The enemy carried out airstrikes near the settlements of Pryluka, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Lisne, Kopani, Dolynka, Hirke and Charivne. In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement took place toward Prymorske. Airstrikes were carried out near Veselianka and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,272,360 people (+1,010 per day), 11,737 tanks, 38,004 artillery systems, 24,151 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS