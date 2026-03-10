We are changing our approach to drone procurement - demand will be determined automatically based on data from front lines, - Fedorov

Drone Industry

The Ministry of Defense is changing its approach to drone procurement—the need for UAVs will be determined automatically based on data from the front lines.

This was announced by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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The order has already been signed

In particular, Fedorov noted that he had signed an order on a new approach to defense procurement of UAVs.

"From now on, the need for drones will be determined based on qualitative data from the battlefield—without human factors, subjective influence, and corruption risks.

The transition from manual demand formation to an automatic model will eliminate the ‘zoo’ of ineffective solutions that the military is forced to refine with their own hands in the trenches. The state will only purchase what actually flies, hits targets, and has proven its effectiveness on the front lines," the statement said.

Read more: From 2026, Armed Forces of Ukraine will buy drone components using general fund money

What will the new procurement process be like?

Upon request from units, the General Staff will compile a list containing only the technical characteristics of the equipment, without mentioning the name of the UAV or specific manufacturer. The UAV rating based on combat data from digital systems such as ePoints, DOT-Chain, Brave1 Market, DELTA, and Mission Control will determine which products to purchase for units on the front line in accordance with combat tasks:

ePoints - statistics on the actual effectiveness of equipment on the battlefield;

DOT-Chain and Brave1 Market - data on what military units purchase independently (actual demand on the ground);

DELTA and Mission Control - synchronization matrix and combat application analytics.

"This is the first time that procurement decisions are made automatically based on real combat data. If a drone does not fly or hit targets, the system simply will not generate a demand for it. Only real combat results matter," the minister explained.

Read more: Defence Ministry allocates extra ₴1.9 billion for drones via DOT-Chain — 50 more brigades connected

Budget allocation

According to him, a new approach to budget allocation is also being introduced:

80% of funds will be directed exclusively to solutions that have proven their effectiveness according to system data.

20% of funds will remain for innovation and the purchase of new developments for testing in combat conditions. This allows new technologies to be tested quickly without unnecessary bureaucracy.

"Such decisions will help strengthen the Defense Forces, give the military the most effective tools on the battlefield, and inflict such losses on russia that will make its advance impossible," Fedorov concludes.