EU may approve new package of sanctions against Russia tomorrow – Costa

The European Union believes pressure on Moscow should be increased in order to force it to come to the negotiating table to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

This was stated by European Council President António Costa, who spoke on Tuesday at the annual conference of EU ambassadors in Brussels, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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Russia ignores international law

"At present, there is only one winner in this war — Russia. It is constantly undermining Ukraine’s position by ignoring international law. It is gaining new resources to finance the war against Ukraine as energy prices rise. It is benefiting from the diversion of military capabilities that could otherwise have been directed to support Ukraine. And it is benefiting from reduced attention to the Ukrainian front as the conflict in the Middle East moves to the forefront," Costa said.

He stressed that in December, the European Council approved a joint loan worth €90 billion, backed by the EU budget, to cover Ukraine’s financial needs over the next two years.

"And we will deliver on this commitment undertaken by all leaders," Costa said.

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Pressure on Russia

The President of the European Council called for continued pressure on Russia so that it agrees to a just and lasting peace "that will be acceptable to Ukraine and that will not undermine Europe’s security."

"I hope that tomorrow we will approve the extension of the current sanctions and endorse the next package," Costa expressed hope.

Escalation in the Middle East

Commenting on developments in the Middle East, the President of the European Council said that the European Union is calling on all parties involved "to exercise maximum restraint and return to the negotiating table."

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Emphasizing support for the right of Iranians to determine their own future and the conviction that their rights and human freedoms must be fully respected, Costa said that "freedom and human rights cannot be achieved through bombs."

"Only international law upholds them. Protecting civilians, ensuring nuclear safety, and respecting international law are crucial. We must avoid further escalation that threatens the Middle East, Europe, and other regions. The consequences are serious, particularly in the economic sphere, as demonstrated by the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz," he warned.