Hungarian Parliament has approved resolution rejecting Ukraine’s membership in EU

The National Assembly of Hungary passed a resolution refusing to support Ukraine's accession to the EU.

This was reported by ATV, according to Censor.NET.

Details

The resolution also opposes further financing of Ukraine's military needs by European Union countries.

142 members of parliament voted in favor, 28 against, and 4 abstained.

"The resolution states: Hungary opposes Ukraine's membership in the EU because Ukraine is at war and its accession would make the European Union a party to the war. Ukraine does not meet the criteria for EU membership, and therefore the government is called upon not to facilitate the substantive start of Ukraine's accession negotiations and not to support Ukraine's membership in the EU," the publication writes.

The resolution also calls on the government to do everything possible to support international peace efforts, not to send money and weapons to Ukraine, and to do everything possible to prevent Hungary and the European Union from being drawn into the Russian-Ukrainian war.

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The authors also argue that Ukraine's share of funding in the next seven-year EU budget could exceed €360 billion, partly at the expense of cuts in agricultural subsidies.

They also stated that, according to the authors of the resolution, the plan to rebuild Ukraine would cost each Hungarian family almost 1.4 million forints (over €3,600).

The resolution welcomes the government's request to survey the Hungarian population on further funding for Ukraine in the form of a national petition.