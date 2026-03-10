Iranian General Mehrabi, who helped Russia launch Shahed production, served with notice of suspicion

Brigadier General Abdolli Mehrabi of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who organized the transfer of "shahed" production technology to Russia, has been notified of the charges against him.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police.

Details

Yes, more than 13,000 "shaheds" used by Russia to strike Ukrainian cities, including civilian infrastructure, were manufactured at a Russian factory using Iranian technology transferred under a secret agreement between Russia and the Iranian military leadership.

The National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine uncovered a scheme to supply drones to Russia, transfer technology for their production, and train Russian military personnel.

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Details of the diagram

After the failure of the plan for a rapid occupation of Ukraine and due to a lack of modern weapons, in July 2022, the Russian leadership entered into a conspiracy with representatives of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to purchase Shahed-136 strike UAVs and subsequently organize their serial production in Russia.

"To implement this plan, on December 29, 2022, the Russian Ministry of Defense signed a contract within the framework of the state defense order with the management of the Alabuga Special Economic Zone Joint Stock Company for the mass production of Shahed-136 combat drones under the changed name "Geran-2."

The interests of the Iranian side in this scheme were represented by Abdolli Mehrabi, a brigadier general in the IRGC, head of the IRGC Aerospace Force's Self-Sufficiency and Jihad Research Organization, and co-owner of Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar Company (Mado), which specializes in the production of components for Shahed-136 drones, in particular MD-550 engines," the statement said.

In order to conceal the involvement of Iranian state structures, Mehrabian enlisted the help of Sahara Thunder Company PJS, a company under his control.

Its representatives, acting on its behalf, concluded contracts for the supply of drones, components, equipment, and technologies, drew up acceptance and transfer documents, and organized their delivery to the Russian Federation.

On January 19, 2023, Alabuga and Sahara Thunder Company PJS signed a contract for the supply of Shahed strike UAVs under the code name "Motorboat Project." The document provided for the delivery of at least 2,400 Shahed-136 drones, the transfer of technology for their production, the supply of equipment, and the organization of training for Russian specialists with the possibility of manufacturing up to 6,000 drones per year.

On February 27, 2023, the Russian Federation made the initial payment under the contract in gold bars worth over US$104 million, which were received by a representative of the intermediary company.

During 2023-2024, under Mehrab's control, Iranian components, equipment, and technologies were systematically supplied to the Russian Federation, which made it possible to establish serial production of drones in the Republic of Tatarstan.

At least 13,315 strike drones have been manufactured at Alabuga, which the Russian Federation is using to attack Ukraine.

Iranian instructors also organized training for company employees and Russian military personnel on the launch and maintenance of these drones.

Expert analyses have confirmed that the drones marked "Geran-2" used by Russian troops to strike Ukraine are identical to the Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

Suspicion

Yes, Abdolli Mehrabi has been notified of suspicion of aiding and abetting in the waging of an aggressive war by a group of persons acting in collusion (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 15 years.