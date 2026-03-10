SAPO and NABU expose criminal scheme to embezzle UAH 32 million in Ukroboronprom concern

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have exposed a scheme to embezzle funds from state-owned enterprises of the Ukroboronprom concern. According to the investigation, members of the group misappropriated UAH 32 million and attempted to embezzle more than UAH 19 million more, through fictitious intermediary services provided by foreign companies.

Censor.NET reports this, citing SAPO.

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"Under the procedural supervision of SAPO prosecutors, NABU detectives served notices of suspicion on three members of a criminal group who, according to the investigation, were involved in the embezzlement of UAH 32 million from state-owned enterprises that are part of the Ukroboronprom concern and in an attempted embezzlement of more than UAH 19 million from these state-owned enterprises," the statement reads.

Notices of suspicion were served on:

the former director of a state enterprise (who currently holds the post of one of the deputy directors general of Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC);

the former adviser to the director of a special exporter enterprise;

the beneficiary of a private company.

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Within the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the individuals developed a criminal scheme to embezzle funds by artificially engaging foreign companies by the special exporter enterprise for intermediary services under foreign economic contracts for military goods and services. In particular, these were companies registered in the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic.

Although these companies provided no services and the work was in fact performed by the staff of the state enterprise, more than $560,000 (equivalent to UAH 13.3 million) and nearly €670,000 (equivalent to UAH 19.3 million) were transferred to their accounts during 2014-2019.

Funds were transferred to the accounts of fictitious companies

These funds were later transferred to the accounts of fictitious companies and distributed among members of the criminal group.

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It was also established that officials of the special exporter enterprise drew up primary documents on the need to pay non-resident companies approximately $172,000 (equivalent to UAH 4.4 million) and nearly €500,000 (equivalent to UAH 14.7 million). However, the payments were prevented by active investigative actions by NABU and SAPO regarding similar schemes.

The actions of the exposed individuals were classified under Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 209, Part 3 of Article 15, Part 5 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 28, and Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

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