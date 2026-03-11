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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,275,980 people (+990 per day), 11,763 tanks, 38,263 artillery systems, 24,177 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian losses as of March 10, 2026 Over 1.27 million occupiers eliminated

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,275,980 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to March 10, 2026, are estimated at:

  • personnel - approximately 1,275,980 (+990) individuals
  • tanks - 11,763 (+5) units.
  • armored combat vehicles - 24,177 (+3) units.
  • artillery systems - 38,263 (+61) units.
  • MLRS - 1,680 (+1) units.
  • air defense systems - 1,328 (+0) units.
  • aircraft - 435 (+0) units.
  • helicopters - 349 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs - 170,966 (+2,157) units.
  • winged missiles - 4,403 (+0) units.
  • ships/boats – 31 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 82,791 (+281) units.
  • special equipment - 4,088 (+1) units.

Watch more: Minus 33 occupiers and 4 pieces of equipment: fighters of "Pomsta" brigade struck in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

Watch more: Pilots of 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed 8 quad bikes along with occupiers in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12030) Armed Forces HQ (5260) liquidation (3086)
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