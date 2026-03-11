Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,275,980 people (+990 per day), 11,763 tanks, 38,263 artillery systems, 24,177 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's defense forces have eliminated 1,275,980 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to March 10, 2026, are estimated at:

personnel - approximately 1,275,980 (+990) individuals

tanks - 11,763 (+5) units.

armored combat vehicles - 24,177 (+3) units.

artillery systems - 38,263 (+61) units.

MLRS - 1,680 (+1) units.

air defense systems - 1,328 (+0) units.

aircraft - 435 (+0) units.

helicopters - 349 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs - 170,966 (+2,157) units.

winged missiles - 4,403 (+0) units.

ships/boats – 31 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 82,791 (+281) units.

special equipment - 4,088 (+1) units.

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"The data is being verified," added the General Staff.

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