AFU will receive twice as many multicopters: Ministry of Defense has contracted record number of drones, - Fedorov

Drone Industry

On behalf of the Ministry of Defense, the Defense Procurement Agency contracted a record number of multicopters in January and February. As a result, the military will receive at least twice as many of these drones as in the same period last year.

This was announced by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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What kind of drones are we talking about?

According to him, these include Mavic, Autel, Matrice, and other multicopters that perform critical combat missions daily at the tactical depth of the front line. The increased demand for multicopters is a request from the units.

They are used for reconnaissance and fire correction at depths of up to 5 km, striking infantry with drops, mining roads, and increasing the accuracy of FPV drones.

Read more: Defense Ministry is removing "general’s scheme" for corrupt procurement of no-name drones, Nikolov says

Record purchases of multicopters for the front line

"In February, deliveries of multicopters increased by 17% compared to January. We managed to quickly conduct tenders and contract the necessary volumes.

The military needs them in large quantities—during combat missions, units regularly lose these drones. An important task for the General Staff is to ensure effective distribution among combat units so that the equipment quickly gets to where it is most needed," the statement said.

Watch more: Ukrainian drones hit two occupiers’ vehicles 50 km from front line near Donetsk. VIDEO

The Ministry of Defense is testing alternatives to Mavic using AI

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense is working on alternatives to Mavic using AI.

"We are already testing solutions that we will scale up on the front lines in the near future. This year, we are also significantly increasing purchases of key categories of drones and weapons: interceptors, FPV and fiber optic drones, reconnaissance wings, and strike drones for operational depth. We have already formed an annual procurement plan to strengthen the Defense Forces," Fedorov concludes.