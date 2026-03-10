Ukrainian drones hit two occupiers’ vehicles 50 km from front line near Donetsk. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to demonstrate their ability to hit enemy targets at a considerable distance from the active combat zone. According to Censor.NET, footage of a successful attack by Ukrainian drones on Russian military equipment near occupied Donetsk has been published online.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details of the operation

Location: The strike was recorded deep behind enemy lines, 50 kilometres from the current line of combat.

Targets: Two Russian army vehicles used for logistical support of the occupying forces were attacked.

Result: The video shows the precise hits of the drones, which caused significant damage and disabled the equipment.

Read more: FPV drone and Ukrainian stormtrooper work together to clear ruins in Kupiansk and eliminate occupier. VIDEO

The significance of long-range strikes

The ability of Ukrainian drones to operate effectively at such depths demonstrates the improvement of communication and navigation systems that allow them to bypass enemy electronic warfare (EW) systems. The systematic destruction of logistics deep in the rear is forcing the occupiers to review their supply schemes and move their warehouses and bases even further from the front line.

Read more: We are changing our approach to drone procurement - demand will be determined automatically based on data from front lines, - Fedorov