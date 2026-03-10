Ukrainian drones hit two occupiers’ vehicles 50 km from front line near Donetsk. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to demonstrate their ability to hit enemy targets at a considerable distance from the active combat zone. According to Censor.NET, footage of a successful attack by Ukrainian drones on Russian military equipment near occupied Donetsk has been published online.
Details of the operation
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Location: The strike was recorded deep behind enemy lines, 50 kilometres from the current line of combat.
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Targets: Two Russian army vehicles used for logistical support of the occupying forces were attacked.
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Result: The video shows the precise hits of the drones, which caused significant damage and disabled the equipment.
The significance of long-range strikes
The ability of Ukrainian drones to operate effectively at such depths demonstrates the improvement of communication and navigation systems that allow them to bypass enemy electronic warfare (EW) systems. The systematic destruction of logistics deep in the rear is forcing the occupiers to review their supply schemes and move their warehouses and bases even further from the front line.
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