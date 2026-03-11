Occupiers are trying to break into Popivka in Sumy region – Trehubov

Russian invaders are trying to break into the village of Popivka in the Sumy region. However, they have had no success and cannot establish a foothold there.

This was stated by Joint Forces Grouping spokesperson Viktor Trehubov in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

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Russians are trying to break through

"In Popivka, the Russians tried and are trying to push in, but without success; they are not establishing a foothold," the spokesperson said.

He also added that the Russian invaders are mostly using UAVs against the village.

Read more: Fierce battles are underway for Novohryhorivka and Berezove, Defense Forces are trying to knock out enemy, - Voloshyn

Civilians evacuated

According to Trehubov, the village had been emptied earlier, as civilian residents had been evacuated from there at the beginning of the year.

Background

It is worth recalling that the day before, the monitoring project DeepState reported that Russian troops had made advances in Sumy and Donetsk regions.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine are counterattacking in Huliaipole direction and seizing initiative, — Southern Defence Forces