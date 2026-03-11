Occupiers are trying to break into Popivka in Sumy region – Trehubov
Russian invaders are trying to break into the village of Popivka in the Sumy region. However, they have had no success and cannot establish a foothold there.
This was stated by Joint Forces Grouping spokesperson Viktor Trehubov in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.
Russians are trying to break through
"In Popivka, the Russians tried and are trying to push in, but without success; they are not establishing a foothold," the spokesperson said.
He also added that the Russian invaders are mostly using UAVs against the village.
Civilians evacuated
According to Trehubov, the village had been emptied earlier, as civilian residents had been evacuated from there at the beginning of the year.
Background
- It is worth recalling that the day before, the monitoring project DeepState reported that Russian troops had made advances in Sumy and Donetsk regions.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password