Fierce battles are underway for Novohryhorivka and Berezove, Defense Forces are trying to knock out enemy, - Voloshyn

Intense fighting continues in the Oleksandrivka direction for settlements located on the administrative border between Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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Fierce battles for Novohryhorivka and Berezove

"As for the Oleksandrivka direction, fierce fighting is currently taking place in the village of Novohryhorivka, on the administrative border between Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Our assault units, airborne assault troops, and assault groups are trying to penetrate deep into the enemy's defenses, while reinforcement groups are trying to catch up and push the enemy off our land and regain control of some settlements. Novohryhorivka, followed by Berezove, fierce fighting is going on for these two settlements," the spokesman said.

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The Russian 90th Tank Division suffered significant losses

He also said that the Russian 90th Tank Division is currently located in the Oleksandrivka direction, and the 6th Tank Regiment of this division has suffered numerous casualties and is now unsuitable for assault operations.

The commander of the 90th Division ordered military police units to replenish the assault units of this 6th Tank Regiment. And he ordered that everyone who was caught be sent to the assault units. That is, to send detainees from other groups, from other units, who will be moving in the area of the 90th Brigade in civilian transport without the appropriate documents, who have violations of some form of clothing, signs of alcohol or drug intoxication, etc. And everyone is thrown into the assault troops," the spokesman said.

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In the Dnipro region, leave for UAV units has been canceled.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have information that in the Dnipro region, enemy UAV units located in Oleshky have had all their leave canceled "due to failure to complete their assigned tasks." "These tasks included mining straits and coastlines, striking Ukrainian logistics, etc.," the spokesperson said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy enemy tanks and equipment in the south every day

At the same time, Voloshyn reported an increase in the number of enemy vehicles spotted in the south. The Southern Defense Forces destroyed two tanks, 18 motorcycles, five ATVs, and one NRK in 24 hours.

"Every day we destroy two or three tanks. This hasn't happened in a long time. It's been about two or three weeks. Today, a total of 161 pieces of weapons and equipment have been destroyed," Voloshyn noted.

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