In the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, Russian occupation administrations are forcing local farmers to use harmful chemicals during the spring sowing campaign.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by activists from the Yellow Ribbon movement.

According to their data, farmers are required to treat their fields with pesticides and herbicides that may pose a threat to human health and the environment.

Activists note that the main purpose of such requirements is to demonstrate high yields and crop efficiency, regardless of the possible consequences for the environment and the population.

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In particular, farmers are being forced to use Russian herbicides based on acetochlor and promethrin.

In addition, crops must be treated with insecticides from the neonicotinoid group, specifically imidacloprid and thiamethoxam.

In European Union countries, these substances are banned or severely restricted due to their potential carcinogenicity, negative impact on reproductive health, and harm to the environment.