Farmers in Zhytomyr region growing grain on radioactive soil - six people suspected. VIDEO
Police exposed a criminal group from Zhytomyr region that used radiation-contaminated land for agricultural production.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated on the telegram channel of the National Police.
According to the investigation, in 2021, the village head illegally transferred more than 3,000 hectares of state land to farms. Grain and industrial crops were grown on the plots without dosimetric control, which caused losses to the state of more than UAH 6.6 million.
To legalise his actions, the official executed fictitious lease agreements. The head of the community, a land surveyor, three farm managers and a former deputy were served a notice of suspicion. The investigation is ongoing.
