Umerov is visiting Middle Eastern countries, Zelenskyy says
Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov is on a working visit to Middle Eastern countries.
As reported by Censor.NET, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this while speaking to journalists.
According to the head of state, Umerov is currently in the United Arab Emirates and is holding talks on security cooperation.
Visit to Gulf countries
The president said that the NSDC secretary plans to visit several countries in the region. In particular, this includes Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.
Zelenskyy specified that the trip is related to discussions on security issues, as well as possible agreements on military-technical cooperation.
"As for Rustem, he arrived today, I think, in the morning and is discussing the issues you mentioned. But today he is in the Emirates. He plans to be not only in the Emirates, but in several countries, including Saudi Arabia," Zelenskyy said.
Interest in Ukrainian technologies
Earlier, it was reported that Saudi Arabia and several other countries in the region may purchase Ukrainian interceptor drones and electronic warfare systems. According to Western media, negotiations on such supplies are already underway.
The President of Ukraine also stressed that the Ukrainian delegation had departed for the Gulf region to discuss protection against aerial threats, in particular drone attacks.
According to Zelenskyy, the current situation in the Middle East creates additional challenges for global security. He stressed that any blockage of the Strait of Hormuz could affect global energy supplies and trigger economic destabilisation.
- Earlier, Zelenskyy said that three professional Ukrainian teams had departed for the Middle East. They will work in different countries of the region in countering Iranian drones. In exchange for this assistance, Kyiv expects to receive missiles for Patriot air defence systems.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password