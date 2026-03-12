Zelenskyy to meet with Macron on March 13 in Paris: will discuss pressure on Russia and support for Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris on March 13.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by BFMTV.
Details
According to the publication, this will be Zelenskyy's 11th visit to France since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.
The Élysée Palace noted that the leaders would discuss the current situation, France and European partners' support for Ukraine, and ways to increase pressure on Russia, in particular the fight against the Russian Federation's "shadow fleet."
Zelenskyy and Macron will also discuss "the conditions for a just and lasting peace and take stock of the commitments made within the framework of the 'coalition of the determined' on security guarantees."
What preceded it?
- Earlier, it was reported that on March 12, Zelensky will pay an official visit to Romania, where he will meet with his Romanian counterpart Nicușor Dan.
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