Poland reports foiled cyberattack on nuclear research center: Iran suspected

Poland has announced that it has foiled a cyberattack on the National Center for Nuclear Research. Authorities are investigating information about Iran's possible involvement in this attempt.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

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Details

According to Krzysztof Gawkowski, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Affairs of Poland, the attack took place over the last few days.

He noted that the hacking attempt was not large-scale, but the hackers tried to overcome the research center's security system.

"The attack may not have been on a huge ​scale, but there was an attempt to break through the security that was stopped. Appropriate services are already working", Gawkowski said

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The minister added that the initial results of the analysis of the so-called penetration vectors—that is, the sources from which the attack could have been carried out—may be linked to Iranian territory.

Who is the organizer?

However, Polish authorities emphasize that these traces may be a deliberate attempt to divert suspicion from the real organizers of the attack.

The National Center for Nuclear Research in Poland conducts research in the field of nuclear energy, subatomic physics, and related areas.

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The government has assured that the center remains secure.

Polish authorities have repeatedly stated that the country has been the target of numerous cyberattacks since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Moscow denies any involvement in such attacks.

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