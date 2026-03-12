SSU and NABU exposed management of defense plant in Dnipropetrovsk region for embezzling budget funds

The SSU and NABU counterintelligence services have uncovered yet another scheme involving the embezzlement of state funds allocated for defense contracts. As a result of joint efforts, the management of a strategic defense industry enterprise in the Dnipropetrovsk region has been exposed.

According to the case file, the first deputy director general of the plant organized a scheme to embezzle 19.7 million hryvnias of budget funds for the purchase of metal raw materials, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

It was established that the construction material was to be used for the serial production of weapons and ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

To carry out the scheme, the official involved the deputy head of the plant's material and technical supply department and the head of an affiliated company that traded in raw materials.

Together, they agreed to purchase products at prices that were one-third higher than the market value of the goods in question.

The participants in the scheme converted the resulting "difference" into cash.

During searches of the suspects' premises, smartphones, computer equipment, and documents containing evidence of illegal activity were found.

Currently, the first deputy general director of the plant and his two accomplices have been notified of their suspicion of committing crimes under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

misappropriation or acquisition of property through abuse of official position, committed on a particularly large scale or by an organized group;

aiding and abetting in the misappropriation or acquisition of property through abuse of official position, committed on a particularly large scale or by an organized group.

The issue of preventive measures is being decided. The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

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