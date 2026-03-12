Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 12 March, says Air Force of AFU (updated)

On the evening of Thursday, 12 March, Russian drones continue to attack Ukrainian cities.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Movement of enemy UAVs

At 6:14 p.m., a group of UAVs was reported heading toward Novhorod-Siverskyi, Chernihiv region.

At 6:39 p.m., UAVs were heading toward Sumy.

Updated information

At 7:43 p.m., in the Dnipropetrovsk region, UAVs were heading toward Kryvyi Rih/Sofiivka.

At 7:48 p.m., groups of UAVs from the waters of the Black Sea were heading toward the Odesa region.

Updated information

8:25 p.m. – UAVs heading toward Tatarbunary/Sarata.

8:28 p.m. – Threat of ballistic weapons use.

8:32 p.m. – Target heading toward Dnipro.

8:47 p.m. – All-clear for the threat of ballistic weapons use.

9:16 p.m. – A group of UAVs moving through northern Sumy region toward Chernihiv region.

Updated information

9:57 p.m. – Dnipropetrovsk region: several groups of UAVs heading toward Pavlohrad.

10:11 p.m. – Groups of UAVs heading toward Kryvyi Rih.

Updated information

10:36 p.m. – Several groups of UAVs heading toward Zaporizhzhia from the east.

10:56 p.m. – UAVs heading toward Kamianske/Dnipro.

During an air raid alert, stay in safe places!

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