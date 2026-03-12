UAV interceptor platoons are being created in AFU units, more than 105,000 enemy targets already hit, Syrskyi says

Drone Industry

The war in Ukraine has entered a new stage, and the growing range of the "kill zone" is becoming a consequence of the increased capabilities of strike drones. To address this, changes are being introduced in units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Drone warfare and Russia’s plans

"To win this war of technologies, Ukraine needs to increase the pace of development of effective unmanned systems, their procurement for the military, and their use on the battlefield," he said.

Syrskyi said that this year, the Russians are accelerating the creation of UAV units, trying to influence the course of hostilities, particularly in the southern directions, but there, the enemy is losing both the initiative and territory.

According to him, Russia plans to increase the strength of its unmanned systems forces to 101,000 service members by April 1.

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Ukraine’s achievements

Overall, in February, more than 105,200 enemy targets were hit by our drones. Of that number, one quarter was on the account of the grouping of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold the advantage in the use of multirotor FPV drones, although the Russians have already developed the capacity to produce more than 19,000 FPV drones per day, Syrskyi stressed.

The Commander-in-Chief also reported progress in Ukraine’s own fibre-optic-controlled FPV drone capability. Over the past month, our drones hit about 4,200 enemy pilot positions.

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Creation of platoons

In addition, UAV interceptor platoons are being created in units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to counter enemy strike drones.

"Their task is to destroy enemy FPV drones, quadcopters and strike UAVs, and to improve logistics for our troops. Anti-drone guns, EW systems, net launchers and other means are being used," Syrskyi explained.

He also stressed the importance of developing the field of ground robotic systems. Over the past month, they carried out more than 2,300 missions, mostly logistical, though there were also engineering and combat tasks.

During the meeting, Syrskyi heard reports on the development of EW, the training of UAV pilots and interceptor drones. He assigned new tasks for the development of unmanned systems structures. He also issued orders to resolve problematic issues and ensure the provision of units and training centres.

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