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I hope that now US will be more inclined to sign drone agreement with Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

Drone deal with the US: What did Zelenskyy say?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that Ukraine and the US will still sign an agreement on the production of drones.

The head of state said this in an interview with Gordon Repinski, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"We wanted to sign a major agreement with the US on the production of drones, but we needed the White House's approval. It concerned various types of drones and air defense. They work as a single system and can protect against hundreds or thousands of Iranian "shaheds" and missiles," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has not yet had the opportunity to sign this document.

"I hope that perhaps our American friends will now be more inclined to make such a decision, especially after the challenges we are seeing in the Middle East," he concluded.

Read more: Ukraine and UK to launch joint monthly production of Octopus interceptor drones in February

What preceded it?

Watch more: Horizon Group operators shot down 8 Russian drones with STING interceptors. VIDEO

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9195) USA (7152) Shahed (1438) interceptor (97)
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