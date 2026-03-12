I hope that now US will be more inclined to sign drone agreement with Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that Ukraine and the US will still sign an agreement on the production of drones.

The head of state said this in an interview with Gordon Repinski, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"We wanted to sign a major agreement with the US on the production of drones, but we needed the White House's approval. It concerned various types of drones and air defense. They work as a single system and can protect against hundreds or thousands of Iranian "shaheds" and missiles," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has not yet had the opportunity to sign this document.

"I hope that perhaps our American friends will now be more inclined to make such a decision, especially after the challenges we are seeing in the Middle East," he concluded.

Read more: Ukraine and UK to launch joint monthly production of Octopus interceptor drones in February

What preceded it?

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that three professional Ukrainian teams had been sent to the Middle East. They will work in various countries in the region to combat Iranian drones. In exchange for this assistance, Kyiv expects to receive missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

According to Axios, Ukraine offered the US protection from "shaheds" last year, but the offer was rejected.

Watch more: Horizon Group operators shot down 8 Russian drones with STING interceptors. VIDEO