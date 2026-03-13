China and Russia tried to block sanctions against Iran at UN

Representatives of Russia and China in the UN Security Council attempted to disrupt discussions on sanctions against Iran, but their initiative was rejected.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

It is noted that representatives of Moscow and Beijing tried to block the work of the so-called "Committee 1737", which was created to monitor compliance with sanctions against Tehran. Despite this, 11 countries voted to continue the discussion, while two other members abstained.

US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz emphasized that compliance with UN sanctions has a clear goal—to eliminate the threat posed by Iran's nuclear and missile weapons programs, as well as Tehran's continued support for terrorism.

All UN member states must impose an embargo on arms supplies to Iran, ban the transfer and trade of missile technology, and freeze relevant financial assets. China and Russia do not want a functional sanctions committee because they want to protect their partner, Iran, and continue to support defense cooperation, which is now banned again," Volz said.

The US has informed the UN about Iran's dangerous uranium reserves

At a UN meeting, an American diplomat recalled the recent findings of the IAEA. According to their data, Iran remains the only non-nuclear-weapon state that has produced and stockpiled uranium enriched to 60%. At the same time, Tehran has denied the agency's inspectors access to these stocks..

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In response, Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, accused the US and its allies of "stoking hysteria" over Iran's alleged plans to build nuclear weapons. According to him, such intentions have never been confirmed in IAEA reports.

In turn, China's representative to the UN, Fu Cong, called Washington the "initiator" of the Iranian nuclear crisis. He said that the US resorted to the open use of force during the negotiation process, which, in his opinion, undermined diplomatic efforts.

Iran's ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeed Iravani, told reporters that the country's nuclear program "has always been exclusively peaceful." He also added that Tehran does not recognize attempts to impose new sanctions against it.

At the same time, the United Kingdom and France supported the idea of reinstating sanctions. The French representative noted that the IAEA can no longer guarantee the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program, and that existing uranium reserves are estimated to be sufficient to produce up to ten nuclear warheads.

Does Iran have nuclear weapons?

According to the IAEA, there is no evidence of Iran having a ready-made nuclear bomb. Iran officially states that its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes (energy, medicine, research).

The main concern is the level of uranium enrichment.

Nuclear power plants require approximately 3–5% enrichment.

For nuclear weapons — approximately 90%.

According to the IAEA:

Iran has accumulated uranium enriched to approximately 60%.

This is very close to the level that can be used to create weapons.

Because of this, Iran is often referred to as a "state on the threshold of nuclear weapons."