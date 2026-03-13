US Senate wants to ban Trump from attacking Cuba without Congressional approval

Democrats in the US Senate have introduced a bill that would prohibit the US from attacking Cuba without congressional approval.

This was reported by AP News, according to Censor.NET.

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The resolution was introduced by Democratic Senators Tim Kaine, Ruben Gallego, and Adam Schiff. It calls on the president to withdraw US troops from any combat operations against Cuba.

The document may be put to a vote by the end of March.

"Only Congress has the right to declare war under the Constitution, but it (Donald Trump. - Ed.) acts as if the US military is a palace guard, ordering military action in the Caribbean, Venezuela, and Iran without congressional approval or any explanation of his actions to the American people," Senator Kane said.

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Trump on Cuba