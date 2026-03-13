US Senate wants to ban Trump from attacking Cuba without Congressional approval
Democrats in the US Senate have introduced a bill that would prohibit the US from attacking Cuba without congressional approval.
This was reported by AP News, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The resolution was introduced by Democratic Senators Tim Kaine, Ruben Gallego, and Adam Schiff. It calls on the president to withdraw US troops from any combat operations against Cuba.
The document may be put to a vote by the end of March.
"Only Congress has the right to declare war under the Constitution, but it (Donald Trump. - Ed.) acts as if the US military is a palace guard, ordering military action in the Caribbean, Venezuela, and Iran without congressional approval or any explanation of his actions to the American people," Senator Kane said.
Trump on Cuba
- Recall that at the end of February 2026, Trump hinted at the possibility of a "friendly" takeover of Cuba, without specifying details.
- In March, after the start of the operation in Iran, Trump said that Cuba could be next.
- Later, the US leader said that Cuba allegedly faces a choice between two scenarios: agree to a "friendly takeover" or face an "unfriendly" option, adding that the difference between them, in his words, is not fundamental.
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