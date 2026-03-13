US seeks to divide Europe, they do not like European Union, - Kallas

The EU's chief diplomat, Kaja Kallas, believes that the United States wants to "divide Europe."

She made this statement in an interview with the FT, according to Censor.NET.

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"In my opinion, it is important for everyone to understand that the US has clearly demonstrated that it wants to divide Europe. They don't like the European Union," Callas said.

According to her, Europe and the US have a very complicated relationship.

"If you read the national security strategy and national defense strategy (of the US - Ed.), I think there should be no illusions," added the EU's chief diplomat.

Kallas believes that the EU should unite and present a unified position.

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"They (the US) don't like it when we are together because then we become equal in strength," she added.

She also acknowledged that the EU is forced to buy weapons from the US because it does not have "the necessary assets, capabilities, or potential."

"At the same time, we also need to invest in our own defense industry," the chief diplomat explained.

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