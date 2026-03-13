Sold drones intended for defense of South: SBI reported suspicion to head of military unit warehouse

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigations have exposed the head of a warehouse at one of the military units in the Odesa region, who is suspected of stealing drones and equipment intended for the defense of the southern region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SBI.

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According to the investigation, the official, who was responsible for ensuring the functioning of unmanned aerial systems and means of countering enemy UAVs, embezzled military property stored in a warehouse.

In particular, he stole reconnaissance drones and equipment for combating enemy drones.

The serviceman handed over some of the equipment to a pawnshop and sold the rest at a reduced price.

According to preliminary estimates, these actions caused losses to the state in excess of UAH 5.4 million.

The suspect was detained on March 6, 2026.

See more: Colonel and four others suspected of embezzling over 14 million hryvnias for fortifications in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

He has been notified of suspicion of theft of military property through abuse of official position under martial law (Part 4 of Article 410 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The article provides for up to 15 years of imprisonment.

The court imposed a preventive measure on the suspect in the form of detention with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 5.4 million.

The case is being prosecuted by the Odesa Specialized Prosecutor's Office for the Defense of the Southern Region.

Read more: SBI exposed service members and ex-law enforcement officer who tampered with "Oberih" and removed nearly 100 men from military register