Colonel and four others suspected of embezzling over 14 million hryvnias for fortifications in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, law enforcement officers uncovered a corruption scheme during the construction of defensive lines. According to the investigation, officials from one of the military units, together with civilian accomplices, organised the purchase of materials for fortifications at inflated prices, causing the state more than 14 million hryvnias in losses.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Corruption schemes during the construction of defensive lines have been exposed in Dnipropetrovsk region.

One military unit.

Two schemes.

Five suspects.

Over 14 million hryvnias in losses to the state.

Read more: NABU has several criminal cases into abuses in fortifications construction, Kryvonos says

Details of the scheme

In 2024, military officials, together with civilian accomplices, organised the purchase of materials for fortifications at inflated prices.

The scheme was simple: controlled companies received direct contracts, and their prices were inflated by approximately 20% above market value. Budget funds were transferred to the companies' accounts, after which the money was converted into cash or legalised.

At the same time, materials for defence positions were actually purchased at a significantly lower price.

Read more: Corruption over fortifications at Poltava RMA: NABU conducts searches at all those involved – Zhelezniak

Who organised the scheme

One of the episodes was organised by the commander of the military unit, a colonel.

In just two months (May-June 2024), the state suffered losses of 7.3 million hryvnias.

The man was notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In just two months (May-June 2024), the state suffered losses of 7.3 million hryvnias. The man was notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The head of the military unit's public procurement group, an officer of this group, his wife, and a civil arbitration manager were involved in another episode. They embezzled another UAH 6.7 million.

Three suspects have already been placed under preventive measures, while another is in hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

"We are checking the involvement of other officials and possible embezzlement of tens of millions of hryvnias," Kravchenko added.

Read more: At least 200 million hryvnias disappeared during construction of fortifications in Donetsk Oblast, those involved received new positions, and companies - state contracts, - Zhelezniak. VIDEO







