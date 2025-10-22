Corruption over fortifications at Poltava RMA: NABU conducts searches at all those involved – Zhelezniak

On October 21, NABU conducted searches targeting officials of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, the State Financial Monitoring Service, and several contractors following an investigation into the alleged embezzlement of 200 million hryvnias during the construction of fortifications in Donetsk region.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported this, Censor.NET writes.

Investigation into corruption in fortification projects

He recalled that the investigation concerned how the Poltava Regional Administration, (led at the time by Filip Pronin), allegedly embezzled 200 million hryvnias allocated for fortification works in Donetsk region.

NABU searches

On October 21, NABU carried out searches at the homes and offices of all individuals involved in the case.

"This includes Pronin’s first deputy at the State Financial Monitoring Service, Bohdan Korolchuk, their contractor Enki Construction LLC, and officials of various levels within the Poltava Regional Administration. The searches are being conducted as part of our report on corruption in fortification projects," he wrote.

Read more: Poland liquidates Anti-Corruption Bureau: Ukraine’s NABU should learn lessons from it - media

Zhelezniak added that Pronin is currently on an extended "overseas assignment." The MP also intends to question Pronin’s "protector," Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba, regarding corruption concerns.

Background

Earlier reports indicated that at least 200 million hryvnias disappeared during the construction of fortifications in the Donetsk region, while those involved were later appointed to new positions and the companies received additional state contracts.

The Verkhovna Rada supported a decision to summon Acting Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Kohut to parliament regarding alleged corruption in fortification construction.

The Poltava Regional Administration has launched additional inspections to confirm the absence of violations.

NABU has taken over jurisdiction of the case involving possible abuses by Poltava regional officials and contractors during the fortification construction.

Read more: Kasianov was indeed questioned as witness, and detectives are summoning him for additional investigative actions after his statement about threats to his life - NABU