Kasianov was indeed questioned as witness, and detectives are summoning him for additional investigative actions after his statement about threats to his life - NABU

In mid-September of this year, after the appearance of publications in the media and his own appeal to the Bureau, Yurii Kasianov was indeed interrogated in one of the proceedings, which was initiated in early 2025.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET informs with reference to ZN.ua.

As for Kasuanov's request for protection as a witness, in order to clarify the circumstances surrounding the threat to life and health, NABU detectives have already initiated the summons of a witness through the administration of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine to conduct additional investigative actions.

"Based on the results, a decision will be made on further actions, in particular, an appeal to the military ombudsman may be initiated, and, if necessary, several other measures will be taken in accordance with the law," the NABU sources said.

As a reminder, on the morning of 12 October, Kasyanov said that he was a whistleblower and a key witness in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau's case against Fire Point. This is what he called the main reason for the liquidation of the unit he created. The soldier also asked the NABU for protection for himself and his family under the witness programme and added that his health was deteriorating, but "they will not let him out alive".

Earlier, the media reported that Timur Mindich is a co-owner of Fire Point. In particular, this was stated by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak and Yurii Kasianov.

What was the background?

On 3 October, Yurii Kasianov, a State Border Guard Service officer, aerial reconnaissance specialist and founder of the Matrix-UAV unmanned aerial vehicle bureau, said that the unit he led, the company of strike unmanned aerial vehicles of the 10th Mobile Detachment of the State Border Guard Service, had been disbanded by order of the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak.

According to him, the unit's members are being "dragged" for interrogation by the Internal Security Service and a polygraph. He warned Yermak about the pressure and harassment.

Kasianov also appealed to President Zelenskyy to address the liquidation of an effective unit. In addition, he said that he was coming to the OP on Maidan.

On the evening of Sunday, 5 October, Kasyanov, together with his family and supporters, came to Maidan to protest against the disbandment of his effective unit. The military man said that they had been waiting for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for more than two hours, but he never came.

Later, Kasyanov said that the command dismissed the officer who was acting commander. The soldier has been held on the territory of the military unit since Saturday.

On 6 October, the State Border Guard Service reported that Kasianov's unit had been disbanded due to the lack of effectiveness in performing its tasks.

Yurii Kasianov called the statements of the State Border Guard Service about the lack of results of the UAV strike company a lie.

