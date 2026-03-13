Don’t interfere with us, or I’ll blow you up with "Oreshnik": Lukashenko threatens Ukraine and NATO again

Belarus’s self-proclaimed president, Alexander Lukashenko, has threatened Ukraine and NATO countries with the use of the Russian "Oreshnik" missile system, which is deployed on Belarusian territory.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by Russian propaganda media outlets, including RIA Novosti.

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During a trip to the Mogilev Region, Lukashenko commented on Kyiv’s statements that the Russian "Oreshnik" missile system stationed in Belarus could be considered a legitimate military target.

"That's utter nonsense, and only fools would say such a thing. I'm not saying that tomorrow we'll be firing this ‘Oreshnik’ at Vilnius, Warsaw, or Kyiv. God forbid. That's not our mission," he said.

Read more: Deploying Oreshnik in Belarus is response to Western aggression, Belarus defense ministry says

At the same time, Lukashenko added that Belarus allegedly has to "defend its country."

"And to keep ‘Oreshnik’ from blowing up, don't interfere with us. Not from Ukraine, not from Poland, not from Lithuania, and not from Latvia. Let's resolve this issue like civilized people," he said.

As a reminder, on February 18, Ukraine imposed sanctions against Lukashenko. The decision was made after Belarus allowed a Russian "Oreshnik" ballistic missile to be deployed on its territory.

See more: Possible Oreshnik complex vehicles spotted in Belarus, satellite images. PHOTO