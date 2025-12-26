Deploying Oreshnik in Belarus is response to Western aggression, Belarus defense ministry says

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that the deployment of Russia’s Oreshnik missile system on the country’s territory is part of a policy of strategic deterrence of the West.

Censor.NET reports this, citing BELTA.

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He said the situation near Belarus’s western borders is "tense and prone to radicalization." He blamed the leadership of neighboring countries, which, Khrenin claimed, "does not want to reduce the level of military tensions."

The Belarusian defense minister said that one of the factors of strategic deterrence has been the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the country’s territory, as well as the Oreshnik missile system.

Read more: Russia used Chinese satellite intelligence data for strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector – Zelenskyy

"The latest task carried out by our heads of state is that the Oreshnik system has been deployed on our territory. This is our response to their aggression, aggressive actions, and to their statement that they are going to fight us," Khrenin said.

He added that Minsk, he said, is not interested in war and calls for agreements, expressing hope that "reasonable politicians" will emerge who understand the danger of escalation.

Read more: Lukashenko says Belarus could allegedly receive "maximum of ten" Oreshniks from Russia

Background

The day before, Belarus’s self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko said that the Russian ballistic system "Oreshnik" was allegedly already on the country’s territory and was going on combat duty.

What is "Oreshnik"?

It is a Russian nuclear weapons delivery system. Ukrainian intelligence said that "Oreshnik" is the name of the Russians’ research and development project, while the system itself is actually called Kedr.

The occupiers first used this weapon against Ukraine early in the morning on November 21, 2024, attacking Dnipro.

On October 31, Belarus’s self-proclaimed president Alexander Lukashenko said that the Russian Oreshnik missile system was planned to be put on combat duty in December.

Read more: Lukashenko: Oreshnik has been in Belarus "since yesterday". And is going on combat duty